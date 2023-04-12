Man charged with arson in Calera residential fire

CALERA, Ala. (WBRC) - Calera Fire and Police responded to a burning residence March 20. When they arrived on scene, there were indications that the fire might have been intentionally set.

A criminal investigation was conducted, and it was determined that the fire was the result of arson, and a suspect was developed.

The suspect, Allen Dwight Horton of Columbiana, was charged with arson 2nd on April 11. Horton was already in custody in Shelby County after his arrest by Calera PD March 24 for domestic violence 3-harassing communications.

Calera PD say Horton had previously been arrested and charged with attempted Capital murder of a Columbiana police officer and assault 2nd of a paramedic that occurred May 8, 2021 in Columbiana.

