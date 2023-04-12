Man accused of stealing mail, having a stolen postal key

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Court records related to a 2022 mail theft investigation in Hoover have revealed that a man is accused of stealing mail and having a stolen postal key.

Derrell Matthews was arrested in early April, according to court records. The postal inspector says Matthews had stolen mail from collection boxes and a postal service key that had been taken from a post office in Birmingham.

Part of the evidence included surveillance of a person driving up to the post office in a red Dodge Charger and using a key to access the back of a collection box in Hoover.

Matthews was charged in Shelby County.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.