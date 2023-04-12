LawCall
Man accused of stealing mail, having a stolen postal key

Derrell Allen Matthews
Derrell Allen Matthews(Shelby County Sheriff Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Court records related to a 2022 mail theft investigation in Hoover have revealed that a man is accused of stealing mail and having a stolen postal key.

Derrell Matthews was arrested in early April, according to court records. The postal inspector says Matthews had stolen mail from collection boxes and a postal service key that had been taken from a post office in Birmingham.

Part of the evidence included surveillance of a person driving up to the post office in a red Dodge Charger and using a key to access the back of a collection box in Hoover.

Matthews was charged in Shelby County.

