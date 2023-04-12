John’s City Diner closes its doors

One of Birmingham’s most beloved restaurants has closed its doors for good. John’s City Diner, located in downtown Birmingham, announced that they have “Served their last meal. Poured their last cocktail. Yelled the last ‘Get Some’.”

John’s City Diner was a staple in the Birmingham restaurant scene for the last 19 years and had become a local favorite. Shannon Gober, the owner of John’s, stated that the restaurant had become what he always wanted it to be. ‘The vision’, he called it. “Our guests, too many to mention, but lasting memories with Mr. Bromberg, the hundreds of wedding events, wine dinners with table #5, and all the happy smiling faces made it what it was supposed to be. The vision.”

After 19 years, Gober made sure he was thankful and appreciative towards the people who always supported him. He thanked two of his employees, Geno and Fatima, who had been with him since opening day of the diner. He thanked his wife, Shana, for her strength and support for him and the restaurant. Gober is also excited to watch his son become a student-athlete. “My son, if you are fortunate enough for the Friday night lights to shine upon you, I will be there every single minute.”

Gober closed out his statement with the famous saying, “Thank you, Birmingham. It was nice to be with you.”

