Jefferson County BOE working to overcome challenges caused by recent ransomware attack

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County school district declared the recent ransomware attack an emergency as they continue working to restore their network.

This allows Superintendent Gonsoulin to take action and quickly direct funding to any issue caused by the attack.

He stresses that right now the district is working in phases and basing everything on how important the item is to the district.

“One of our first priorities was that we bring up the phones and at this particular time we have phone services at all of our schools,” said Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.

Right now, not all the phones are working, but every school has phone services. The technology department’s next priority - ensuring that all students will be able to take the necessary testing.

“They began to work on phases to build wireless Chromebook networks for the sole purpose of testing at each one of these schools. At this particular time, at all of our schools, we have the capability for testing to occur.”

But how much longer will this impact the school district?

“Definitely can’t give you, or wouldn’t give you a timeline because I don’t want to give expectations that might not be able to be met. I want to be clear to everyone, this is a serious matter. It is going to take time. We want to do it right but we want to do it as quickly as possible, but safely as possible too.”

The district posted daily updates last week to their website under the Public Information tab. You can find the links by clicking here.

