Gov. Ivey, city leaders make announcement on Birmingham Northern Beltline

Current status on Northern Beltline in Jefferson County, Ala.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Ivey, Congressman Palmer and local officials are making an announcement about the Birmingham Northern Beltline Wednesday afternoon in Gardendale.

Birmingham is one of the few cities of its size in the U.S. that does not have a complete, connected interstate route to serve its metropolitan area, a deficiency the Northern Beltline will correct.

