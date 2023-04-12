LawCall
Gadsden PD seeking public’s help in shooting investigation

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - The Gadsden Police Department is investigating a shooting and needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect.

Police say they responded to the 1500 block of Mississippi Street Thursday, March 30 in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, police located a 19-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound. The male was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. The victim sustained severe and critical injuries.

Gadsden Police investigators are asking anyone with information about this shooting to please come forward. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward starting at $500 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspect.

