Former Walker Co. Sheriff’s deputy pleas guilty to 2019 manslaughter charge

Blake Carter Hudson
Blake Carter Hudson(Walker County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JASPER, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Walker County Sheriff’s deputy pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Wednesday stemming from the 2019 death of an Oakman teenager.

Blake Hudson, as part of the plea deal, received an eight-year suspended sentence with five years supervised probation. The sentencing order stated that the remainder of his sentence will be unsupervised.

14-year-old Austin Aaron died due to a 2019 accident when Hudson’s patrol car collided with an ATV driven by Aaron in Jasper on Highway 269 at the Old Tuscaloosa Road intersection.

Hudson’s 2020 indictment stated that the former deputy was under the influence of alcohol and speeding at the time of the crash.

As part of his plea deal, Hudson “is to surrender and will not seek reinstatement of APOSTC certification,” meaning he can not again serve as law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

