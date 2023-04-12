First Alert Weather: Warm and dry weather Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! You’ll likely need the jacket this morning as temperatures have dropped into the mid to upper 40s. A few spots in northeast Alabama have cooled into the upper 30s and lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and mostly clear. We are watching an area of low pressure that’s developing in the Gulf of Mexico today. It is producing cloud cover and isolated showers in parts of Louisiana and southern Mississippi this morning. The low will likely organize today and push northwards spreading rain and cloud cover across the southern half of Alabama, Mississippi, and into parts of Louisiana this afternoon and evening. We will likely remain dry today thanks to dry air in place. I would plan for a mostly sunny sky this morning with cloud cover increasing late in the day.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

High temperatures are forecast to warm into the upper 70s with easterly winds at 5-10 mph. It should be another beautiful day to spend some time outdoors. If you are planning on attending the Barons Baseball game this evening, we are forecasting a partly to mostly cloudy sky with temperatures in the lower 70s around 7 PM.

Hourly Forecast Today (WBRC)

Next Big Thing: The big story this week is our chance to see scattered showers and storms tomorrow. An area of low pressure will likely move northwards tonight into tomorrow spreading outer rain bands into Central Alabama Thursday morning. I would plan for off and on showers and storms tomorrow morning and continuing into Thursday evening. Some of the outer rain bands could produce pockets of heavy rain, reduced visibility, and gusty winds. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 50s tonight with a mostly cloudy sky. We will likely end up mostly cloudy tomorrow with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Winds are forecast to end up breezy at times from the east-southeast at 10-15 mph. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be completely ruled out tomorrow afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center is issued a marginal risk- threat level 1 out of 5 - for most of Central Alabama Thursday.

Future Radar - Thursday 4 p.m. (WBRC)

The main threat will be gusty winds, small hail, and an isolated tornado. The greatest tornado threat will likely remain in south-central Alabama and into parts of southwest Georgia. We are thinking that a time frame to see isolated severe storms will likely occur between 11 AM - 8 PM.

Lingering Showers Friday: The area of low pressure will likely push off to the northeast Friday. We are forecasting a chance for showers and an isolated storm for the first half of Friday. Morning temperatures are forecast to start out in the upper 50s. Friday afternoon will likely end up partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s. Rain chance Friday around 30%. If you have any plans Friday evening, I think we’ll end up mostly dry with temperatures cooling into the mid to upper 60s.

Weekend Forecast: Most of this weekend is looking pretty decent. I think most of Saturday will end up dry and very warm. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning. We are forecasting a partly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 80s. Weather should be great for USFL Football at Protective Stadium and for Barons Baseball Saturday evening. Temperatures Saturday evening are forecast to cool into the 70s with a partly to mostly cloudy sky. We will likely see rain chances increase Saturday night into Sunday morning as a cold front pushes into the area. Rain chances will likely increase to 50% Saturday night with a 40% chance for lingering showers Sunday morning. Temperatures Sunday morning are forecast to cool into the upper 50s with highs climbing into the lower 70s. Sunday afternoon will likely end up dry with a partly cloudy sky.

Dry Start Next Week: The first half of next week is looking very quiet and nice. We will likely see plenty of sunshine next Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures are forecast to climb slightly above average for the second half of next week with highs in the upper 70s. Rain chances will be possible next Thursday and Friday. Severe weather appears unlikely for Central Alabama next week.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.