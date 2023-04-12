LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘Excited and accomplished’: Legally blind, autistic artist becomes children’s book illustrator

Sebastian Franco’s artistic talent is now on display for the public – he just illustrated his first children’s book. (Source: KWCH)
By Alex Jirgens and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – An artist from Wichita who was diagnosed with autism as a toddler and is legally blind is breaking barriers.

Sebastian Franco’s artistic talent is now on display for the public – he just illustrated his first children’s book.

Franco said growing up, his art teachers always loved his drawings, encouraging him to turn his hobby into something bigger.

Franco’s mother Jase Cameron said her son’s teachers were shocked by his talents.

“They were saying his conception of art was something they’ve never seen before in an autistic person,” Cameron said. “They really encouraged him to continue.”

A big opportunity hit last year when Scott E. Allen, a children’s book author, asked Franco to illustrate his newest book, “The Life and Adventures of Merle the Tortoise.”

Franco couldn’t pass up the opportunity.

Cameron said she’s amazed and happy that her son’s challenges don’t slow him down.

“He was able to look past some of what other people may feel as a hindrance or obstacles,” she said.

With proceeds from the book, Franco hopes to take a trip to Alaska to see the Northern Lights – a goal he hopes to accomplish before he loses his sight completely.

Franco said he looks forward to sharing his gift for as long as he can.

“I feel excited and accomplished,” he said.

You can buy “The Life and Adventures of Merle the Tortoise” at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Walmart and Barnes & Noble.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Tayla Roxann Roland
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Warning from Cullman PD after tire purchase scam reappears
Cullman Police warn of returning scam that has local businesses out thousands of dollars
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Police in Tennessee are investigating after a 3-month-old boy was found dead inside the...
3-month-old dead, 6 kids found alone at caregiver’s apartment

Latest News

Justin Pearson and his fiancée Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House
Gadsden's twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday
Twin siblings celebrate 101st birthday, recognized as Gadsden’s two oldest citizens
FILE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, center, tours the Greater Omaha Packing beef...
US urges meat companies to ensure they don’t use child labor
Derrell Allen Matthews
Man accused of stealing mail, having a stolen postal key
Sam's Club is celebrating turning 40 in April with several specials, including on its...
Sam’s Club offering limited $10 memberships during milestone birthday celebration