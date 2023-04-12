LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Clay Co. authorities looking for missing teen

Andrew McLean was last seen on April 10, 2023 wearing a red sweater and blue jeans in the area...
Andrew McLean was last seen on April 10, 2023 wearing a red sweater and blue jeans in the area of Teel Drive in Millerville, Alabama.(Clay Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Andrew McLean was last seen on April 10, 2023 wearing a red sweater and blue jeans in the area of Teel Drive in Millerville, Alabama.

aspects

Anyone with information on where McLean is please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 354-2176 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Electronic bingo machines
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning
Tayla Roxann Roland
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Warning from Cullman PD after tire purchase scam reappears
Cullman Police warn of returning scam that has local businesses out thousands of dollars
It's a common site on our roadways, vehicles without lights. We found out why
Phantom Vehicles: Putting your family in danger
Train car fire in Birmingham
Rail car carrying automobiles catches fire in Birmingham

Latest News

Giant Bean Can Camper (Interior)
Bush’s Beans Offering ‘Canper’ Summer Vacation
The Interview Closet at Tuscaloosa County High School
The story behind ‘The Interview Closet’ at Tuscaloosa County High School
Allen Dwight Horton
Man charged with arson in Calera residential fire
Source: WBRC video
Learning to walk again with rare muscular condition