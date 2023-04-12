Clay Co. authorities looking for missing teen

CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Andrew McLean was last seen on April 10, 2023 wearing a red sweater and blue jeans in the area of Teel Drive in Millerville, Alabama.

Anyone with information on where McLean is please call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 354-2176 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.