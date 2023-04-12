Bush’s Beans Offering ‘Canper’ Summer Vacation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WBRC) - Are you looking for a unique way to spend your summer vacation? Bush’s Beans is bringing a one-of-a-kind stay in a giant bean can on wheels to the great outdoors.

The ‘canper’ can be camped in near three national parks: Big Bend National Park in Texas, Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming or the Great Smokey Mountains National Park in North Carolina and Tennessee. Completed with bean-themed design touches, water, power, food, beverages and Bush’s Beans camping gear, this bean on wheels brings the comfort of home to the campgrounds.

In partnership with the National Park Foundation, Bush’s is offering three lucky fans the chance to stay in the Canper for free. Now until April 26, you can enter to win a 3-day, 2-night stay for yourself and your favorite human-bean here. The stay includes: An all-expenses paid trip for the winner and one guest to one national park and a stay in the Bush’s Canper (includes flights, ground transportation and a $200 travel stipend), camping themed breakfasts and dinners prepared by your own private chef, plus packed lunch on-the-go to stay fueled on all your park adventures and an un-bean-lievable guided excursion of your choice in or around the national park.

