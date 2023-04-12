LawCall
The Bitter Socialite: Strawberry and Tomato Bruschetta

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ingredients:

6 slices French bread

3 cups sliced strawberries

2 cups sliced cherry tomatoes

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons lime juice

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1/4 cup red onion

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup torn basil

4 ounces mozzarella cheese, sliced

Crumbled feta

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Brush bread slices with olive oil and place on oven rack to toast, about 3–5 minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

In a medium bowl, combine all remaining ingredients, except for mozzarella and feta.

Assemble by placing 1–2 slices mozzarella on each slice of bread.

Top with strawberry and tomato mixture. Sprinkle with crumbled feta.

