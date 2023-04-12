Birmingham Water Works Board approves new rules for board members & contract with Jefferson Co. Sewer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board Wednesday approved a new self-governing policy that includes significant new ethics requirements and training for board members, and also approved a new five-year contract governing its relationship with the Jefferson County Sewer system.

The new self-governing policy requires board members within 60 days of adopting this policy:

Receive in-person training from the Alabama Ethics Commission on the State Ethics Act

Receive training on parliamentary procedure

Receive training on the Alabama Open Meetings Act, Public Records Act, Competitive Bidding Act, and Public Works Act

The policy also requires board members to receive another two hours of new training on those topics annually between Jan. 1 and April 30, and three hours of training on “corporate governance, business operations, public finance, utility rate setting, employment/personnel topics, and engineering related matters.”

Any board member found in violation of the policy will forfeit their expense allowance while they’re not complying with the policy.

The board also approved a pledge that includes a conflict of interest policy that bans accepting “gifts, gratuities, free trips, personal property or any other item of value from any outside person or organization as an inducement to do business or provide services.”

It also requires directors to disclose any conflict of interest, abstain from voting or discussing the issue, and promise not to use BWWB resources for personal business.

The board also Wednesday approved a new five-year contract with the Jefferson County sewer system that, for the first time, allows the county access to the utility’s online system to be able to monitor the meter readings the BWWB uses to bill sewer customers on behalf of the county. This new contract also gives the county the right to audit the BWWB’s billing data for sewer customers, and sets up a framework to divide the cost of installing new Automated Meter Readers. The BWWB is currently trying to hire a consultant to help guide them through the process of picking potential vendors for the automated meter reading technology, but the contract says the utility expects the process to select and install the system is likely to happen within the agreement’s five-year timeframe.

This comes as the state house considers a bill that would completely change the makeup of the water works board and move it from nine to seven members and fire all the current board if it’s adopted into law.

That bill is up for a public hearing Wednesday afternoon in Montgomery.

