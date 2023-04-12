Arrests made in shooting death of 16-year-old Jackson-Olin student

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people are under arrest in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl.

Jada White was killed March 29 in the 3000 Block of Avenue F. Arnold Fuller, 27, of Midfield and Daemar Marco Martin, 22, of Birmingham are in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

Fuller turned himself in and Martin was arrested in Birmingham by Homicide detectives and West Precinct Officers.

Police say the motive appears to be that White was shot while with a group of teens who may have been vandalizing a house/car.

White was a student at Jackson-Olin High School.

