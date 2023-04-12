Ala. AG obtains TROs, executes search warrants against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson Co.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office:
Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today (April 12, 2023) announced that his office obtained temporary restraining orders (TROs) against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson County involving more than 2,400 illegal slot machines and multiple non-profit and for-profit entities. Pursuant to the TRO’s, the facilities must cease all operations, the property cannot be used or accessed, and there can be no further financial transactions connected with the facility or those operating the facility until further orders from the Circuit Court of Jefferson County. Marshall’s office also sought and executed search warrants at each of these gambling facilities as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.
“The facilities shut down today were operating in blatant violation of state law, apparently without fear of reprisal,” Attorney General Marshall stated. “Our action this week came in response to numerous complaints about the trouble that illegal gambling has brought into these communities. These citizens deserve better. Allowing criminal enterprises to operate freely, in broad daylight, is offensive to the rule of law and will not be tolerated.”
The Attorney General’s Office led the operation and received assistance and support from agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Special appreciation is also extended to Hoover Police Department for their support and help in preparation for the operation.
Attorney General Marshall’s actions today are a continuation of his efforts to enforce state gambling laws and are part of an ongoing and multifaceted investigation. He previously took legal action against four of these same gambling facilities in Jefferson County in 2019; pursued and obtained injunctions against illegal gambling operations in Macon and Lowndes Counties as illegal nuisances; and obtained judgment against Greenetrack in Greene County, which resulted in the State of Alabama receiving a final judgment for $76 million in unpaid taxes.
Locations:
Shoot the Moon Bingo
615 Bessemer Superhighway
Midfield, AL
Paradise Bingo
3528 Main Street
Brighton, AL
Legion Bingo
7070 Aaron Aronov Drive
Fairfield, AL
Kings & Queens Bingo
6556 Aaron Arnovo Drive
Fairfield, AL
Charity Bingo
1266 Forestdale Square
Birmingham, AL
Jay’s Charity Bingo
1329 Eastern Valley Road
Bessemer, AL
Just the Right Time Bingo (Bam Bamz)
1074 Forestdale Blvd
Birmingham, AL
Magic City Bingo
315 36th Street
Fairfield, AL
Plaza Bingo
1421 Forestdale Blvd
Birmingham, AL
Jay’s Charity Bingo
5130 Bessemer Superhighway
Brighton, AL
Pinson Valley Bingo
5115 Pinson Valley Parkway
Pinson, AL
Skills Bingo
1612 Forestdale Blvd
Birmingham, AL
American Legion #1228 Graysville Bingo
1523 South Main Street
Graysville, AL
Superhighway Bingo
5131 Bessemer Superhighway
Brighton, AL
