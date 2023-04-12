Ala. AG obtains TROs, executes search warrants against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson Co.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The following information is from the Alabama Attorney General’s Office:

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall today (April 12, 2023) announced that his office obtained temporary restraining orders (TROs) against 14 illegal gambling facilities in Jefferson County involving more than 2,400 illegal slot machines and multiple non-profit and for-profit entities. Pursuant to the TRO’s, the facilities must cease all operations, the property cannot be used or accessed, and there can be no further financial transactions connected with the facility or those operating the facility until further orders from the Circuit Court of Jefferson County. Marshall’s office also sought and executed search warrants at each of these gambling facilities as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

“The facilities shut down today were operating in blatant violation of state law, apparently without fear of reprisal,” Attorney General Marshall stated. “Our action this week came in response to numerous complaints about the trouble that illegal gambling has brought into these communities. These citizens deserve better. Allowing criminal enterprises to operate freely, in broad daylight, is offensive to the rule of law and will not be tolerated.”

The Attorney General’s Office led the operation and received assistance and support from agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Special appreciation is also extended to Hoover Police Department for their support and help in preparation for the operation.

Attorney General Marshall’s actions today are a continuation of his efforts to enforce state gambling laws and are part of an ongoing and multifaceted investigation. He previously took legal action against four of these same gambling facilities in Jefferson County in 2019; pursued and obtained injunctions against illegal gambling operations in Macon and Lowndes Counties as illegal nuisances; and obtained judgment against Greenetrack in Greene County, which resulted in the State of Alabama receiving a final judgment for $76 million in unpaid taxes.

Locations:

Shoot the Moon Bingo

615 Bessemer Superhighway

Midfield, AL

Paradise Bingo

3528 Main Street

Brighton, AL

Legion Bingo

7070 Aaron Aronov Drive

Fairfield, AL

Kings & Queens Bingo

6556 Aaron Arnovo Drive

Fairfield, AL

Charity Bingo

1266 Forestdale Square

Birmingham, AL

Jay’s Charity Bingo

1329 Eastern Valley Road

Bessemer, AL

Just the Right Time Bingo (Bam Bamz)

1074 Forestdale Blvd

Birmingham, AL

Magic City Bingo

315 36th Street

Fairfield, AL

Plaza Bingo

1421 Forestdale Blvd

Birmingham, AL

Jay’s Charity Bingo

5130 Bessemer Superhighway

Brighton, AL

Pinson Valley Bingo

5115 Pinson Valley Parkway

Pinson, AL

Skills Bingo

1612 Forestdale Blvd

Birmingham, AL

American Legion #1228 Graysville Bingo

1523 South Main Street

Graysville, AL

Superhighway Bingo

5131 Bessemer Superhighway

Brighton, AL

Charity Bingo closed. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

