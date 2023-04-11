Van Sykes: Bob Sykes BBQ Nachos
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bob Sykes BBQ Nachos
Make your own chips
- Take 6" tortillas and cut them into triangles.
- Fry at 350 degrees.
- Drain and add salt.
Make your own Pico De Gallo
- Finely chop tomatoes and onions.
- Cut cilantro into small pieces.
- Squeeze two limes worth of juice.
- Add salt to taste.
Add chopped BBQ Pork or Chicken
Directions
- Place the chips on the plate.
- Add the cheese (shredded or cheese sauce).
- If you use shredded cheese, melt on the chips in the microwave.
- Add the BBQ.
- Add a little bit more cheese.
- Add Pico De Gallo.
- Add sour cream on top if so desired.
The 12th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival takes place on Saturday, April 29 at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer from noon until 8 p.m. Visit bobsykes.com for more information.
