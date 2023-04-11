LawCall
Van Sykes: Bob Sykes BBQ Nachos

Good Day Cooking
Van Sykes: BBQ Nachos
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Bob Sykes BBQ Nachos

Make your own chips

  1. Take 6" tortillas and cut them into triangles.
  2. Fry at 350 degrees.
  3. Drain and add salt.

Make your own Pico De Gallo

  1. Finely chop tomatoes and onions.
  2. Cut cilantro into small pieces.
  3. Squeeze two limes worth of juice.
  4. Add salt to taste.

Add chopped BBQ Pork or Chicken

Directions

  1. Place the chips on the plate.
  2. Add the cheese (shredded or cheese sauce).
  3. If you use shredded cheese, melt on the chips in the microwave.
  4. Add the BBQ.
  5. Add a little bit more cheese.
  6. Add Pico De Gallo.
  7. Add sour cream on top if so desired.

The 12th Annual Bob Sykes BBQ & Blues Festival takes place on Saturday, April 29 at DeBardeleben Park in Bessemer from noon until 8 p.m. Visit bobsykes.com for more information.

