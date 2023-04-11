Tuscaloosa County leaders officially open new storm shelter

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County leaders dedicated and officially opened a new storm shelter in the Samantha community Tuesday - the opening coming just in time for spring storm season.

The new shelter cost close to $80,000 and it’s one of those things county leaders say they hope it’s never used, but they’re glad it’s there if needed.

Brittany Hurst was more than pleased to learn the Samantha community now has two storm shelters, both side-by-side - a double layer of protection should anyone in the community need a place to flee to safety during bad weather.

“It’s very relieving and makes me happy to know she has somewhere safe to go,” said Brittany Hurst, talking about her child.

A safe place to go. The two shelters are located between Walker Elementary School and the Samantha Volunteer Fire Department, all by design, according to Becky Booker.

“The property is centrally located. That’s important for people to know where to go and it’s highly visible from the road,” said Booker, the marketing director for PARA.

Tuscaloosa County Commissioner Stan Acker says the two shelters are the only ones in Samantha, and both are large enough to hold around 100 people. It’s all concrete and steel, no real comforts, but both promise to protect you in winds approaching 250 miles per hour.

“Yes, they’re rated for an F-5. I think it will give people a peace of mind and comfort. I hope it does and I hope they’re never used,” said Tuscaloosa County District One Commissioner Stan Acker.

Highly unlikely, if history is any guide, but Alabama is no stranger to threatening weather.

“But it’s here if they need it,” said Commissioner Acker.

And opened for business as of Tuesday.

The original shelter opened in 2016.

Commissioner Acker says he would like to see at least one more shelter built down the road.

