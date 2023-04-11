Triple shooting that left one dead remains unsolved one year later

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A year has passed since a triple shooting in Tuscaloosa left one man dead and no one has been charged in the crime.

Investigators have spent the past year trying to collect enough evidence to charge someone for the killing 29-year-old Charlie Lee Thomas and wounding two others.

The shooting happened on April 9, 2022 on Tuscaloosa’s west side.

Police responded to the 3500 block of 21st Street where Thomas, who also went by the name Mario, was with several others inside a car. Witnesses told investigators that two men walked up to the home, at least one of them wore a mask, and shot up two cars and a house before fleeing on foot.

Investigators say they have made some progress and some people have come forward, but they still need more information to tie things together and charge someone in the crime.

“Please come forward. Anything that you can give will help,” said Captain Jack Kennedy with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit. “Justice is what’s most important in this case. That’s for the victim and we do have two surviving victims as well. As their families have to deal with this loss.””

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigated 22 homicides in 2022.

Thomas’ death is one of just two homicides that remain unsolved from that year.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to contact the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

