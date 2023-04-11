LawCall
Sen. Katie Britt, husband helps injured student-athlete

Sen. Katie Britt, husband help injured student-athlete
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Senator Katie Britt and her husband Wesley jumped into action to help an injured athlete at a school track meet.

According to a Facebook post by one of Senator Britt’s neighbors, Britt was at the track meet this week to watch her son, who’s on another team, when she saw the athlete get injured in the long jump and ran to help.

Sen. Katie Britt, husband help injured student-athlete(Sean Ross)
Sen. Katie Britt, husband help injured student-athlete(Sean Ross)
Sen. Katie Britt, husband help injured student-athlete
Sen. Katie Britt, husband help injured student-athlete(Sean Ross)

The student-athlete, who attends Loveless Academic Magnet Program High School, suffered a leg injury. Wesley carried him to the car to be transported to a nearby hospital.

LAMP coach Roger Burdette says Senator Britt called him Tuesday morning to check on the student-athlete.

The young man is under a doctor’s care and is said to be doing well.

