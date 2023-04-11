Proposed program will help those with full-time jobs realize ideas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Birmingham is wanting to help those that might have a great idea but, with a full-time job, may not have time to work on it.

The mayor’s office is asking the city council to consider using $70,000 to try a program called Builders and Backers.

As Monique Shorts, Senior Program Manager in the city’s Office of Innovations and Economic Development, told the city council Budget and Finance Committee, if the program is approved, the city will ask people to submit ideas and would choose ten. If an idea is chosen, the city would provide a $5,000 grant, mentoring, and other support to bring the idea to fruition, without the person have to quit their job.

“It’s a 90-day program,” Shorts explained. “”For the first 45 days, it’s figuring out what they want to do. The next 45 is a step by step, hands on approach to actually execute the idea. It’s a full virtual program and, again, it’s built around those who have a 9-5. So they meet about once a week for one or two hours the first 45 days and then three to five once they start to execute this idea that they have, they’re going to meet three to five hours a week during that time.”

Shorts told the committee that the program has been used for several years in cities across the country and that some of the ideas chosen to help the neighborhoods get better access to fresh foods. Another led to a hairstylist to create an app that helped people determine what kind of hair they have and find products to care for their type of hair.

The Budget and Finance Committee voted to recommend the idea to the full city council.

