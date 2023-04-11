Lawsuit challenges current JeffCo Commission map

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The NAACP and others are challenging Jefferson County over the way it draws county commission districts. They say the current district map limits the power of Black voters.

A federal lawsuit claims the Jefferson County commission intentionally packed Black voters into two super-majority Black districts based in and around Birmingham and siphoned voters from the suburbs into those two commission districts. This ensures communities of color have less influence on the commission that they would have under a fair system according to state NAACP president Benard Simelton.

The lawsuit says Black voters make up 40% of the voting age population in the county, but in districts 1 and 2, they account for 76% and 64%.

“What we’re looking at is the county to correct their redistricting plan to make it more equitable for Black voters to have their voices heard,” Simelton said.

A statement from the county over the weekend argues the districts were drawn based on population changes.

We received this response from County Attorney Theo Lawson:

“Jefferson County has not yet been served with a lawsuit but would submit that its districts were drawn based on population changes in its districts, and in accordance with applicable law. As a matter of historical background, Jefferson County, pursuant to a Federal Consent Decree created five districts, two of which were drawn by design with majority African American voters to ensure African Americans would have two representatives of their choice in at least two districts. If we are served with a lawsuit we will review and respond appropriately in defense of the County’s actions.”

