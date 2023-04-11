Kathleen Phillips: Cinnamon Roasted Pecans

Cinnamon Roasted Pecans

Ingredients

1 large egg white

1/3 cup cinnamon sugar

1 pound pecan halves (4 cups)

Directions

Preheat oven to 300 degrees Whisk the egg white in a large bowl with a whisk or a fork until frothy; add pecans and sugar mixture. Stir until the pecans are well coated. Pour the coated pecans onto a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mat or aluminum foil. If using aluminum foil, coat it with cooking spray. Bake for 15 minutes. Carefully stir with a thin spatula. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until the egg white and sugar creates a crunchy coating and the pecans are toasted.

