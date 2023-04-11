LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Kathleen Phillips: Cinnamon Roasted Pecans

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Cinnamon Roasted Pecans

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg white
  • 1/3 cup cinnamon sugar
  • 1 pound pecan halves (4 cups)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 300 degrees
  2. Whisk the egg white in a large bowl with a whisk or a fork until frothy; add pecans and sugar mixture. Stir until the pecans are well coated.
  3. Pour the coated pecans onto a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silicone baking mat or aluminum foil. If using aluminum foil, coat it with cooking spray.
  4. Bake for 15 minutes. Carefully stir with a thin spatula. Bake an additional 10 minutes or until the egg white and sugar creates a crunchy coating and the pecans are toasted.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayla Roxann Roland
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Gardendale girl located safely
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama
Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Cinnamon Sugar Roasted Pecans
Grits and Gouda: Cinnamon Sugar Roasted Pecans
Source: WBRC video
Van Sykes: Bob Sykes BBQ Nachos
Source: WBRC video
Jessica Ivey: Dill Egg Pasta Salad & Fresh Arugula and Couscous Salad
Source: WBRC video
Van Sykes: BBQ Nachos