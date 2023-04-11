IRS extends tax filing deadline for federally declared disaster areas, such as those in Alabama impacted by storms

WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - A silver lining Tuesday for those affected by major storms in January.

The Alabama Department of Revenue says it is extending the tax filing deadline for several months for those affected by the storms in the federally declared disaster area.

This is seen as a relief gesture, a reach-out to give those affected by the January storms to have more time to file their taxes. The Alabama Department of Revenue says this move mirrors what the IRS is doing.

The new deadline to file tax returns and make payments is October 16 of this year, and again, it is ONLY for those directecly affected by the storms in areas that were declared disaster areas by the federal government.

There will be no penalty, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue and the IRS. This comes as welcome news for places like Eutaw in which scores of homes and people were impacted by the storms.

“You know, it’s very gracious the federal government is willing to work with everybody, Congresswoman Sewell’s office as much as FEMA and the IRS and all the other agencies to make sure we’re looked out for, and the other important thing is with the IRS is it’s automatic. You don’t have to do anything. If you’re in Alabama, it’s automatic in the emergency disaster declarations,” said Eutaw spokesman Corey Martin.

“The IRS works closely with FEMA and we assessed the needs of different regions and we make decisions based on several factors, so taxpayers in Alabama have until October 16 to file and pay taxes,” said IRS spokesperson Alejandra P. Castro.

The tax deadline extension applies to all taxes except for taxes and registration fees due under the International Fuel Tax Agreement, according to the Alabama Department of Revenue.

