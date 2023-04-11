LawCall
Funeral procession held Monday for medical helicopter crash victim

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A funeral followed by a full-honors procession was held for fallen hero Adam Russell in Sylacauga Monday.

Russell is one of the victims who tragically died Sunday, April 2, when a LifeSaver helicopter crashed in Shelby County.

Emotions were running high with locals this afternoon who came out to honor flight nurse Adam Russell.

Many folks are still processing his tragic death.

The procession began around 12:30 p.m. and traveled from a funeral home in Sylacauga to Andrews Chapel Methodist Church in Hanover.

A great number of police, fire, and medical personnel from around the state took part in the procession. Community members gathered to pay their respects.

Zach Nelson, a local business owner, said he has seen an outpouring of support and love from not only people in Sylacauga, but all over the state.

“For me, I would personally like to thank them for their service, true heroes and everybody that’s still out there working hard every day, thank you as well,” Nelson said.

Another local, Glenda Niewiadomski, said Sylacauga is a close community and when there is a death of one of their own, they all hurt.

“We just hope and pray that this never happens again,” Niewiadomski said. “With these two gentlemen that passed away in the helicopter crash, they were heroes because they were trying to save other people’s lives.”

Air Methods and LifeSaver are hosting a memorial service Tuesday to honor pilot Marc Gann and flight nurse Adam Russell, and on Wednesday, a celebration of life gathering will be held for family and friends of Marc Gann.

