Fourth suspect pleads guilty in 2018 double murder, sentenced to life

Brandon Lowery
Brandon Lowery(Fayette County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The fourth of five defendants in a 2018 double murder case pleaded guilty Monday to serve life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin says 38-year-old Brandon Lowery plead guilty to two counts of capital murder (murder during the course of a robbery) that stemmed from the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.

Padilla, 55, and Sandlin, 56, were found shot to death at Padilla’s home on the 15500 block of County Road 63 in Carbon Hill May 1, 2018.

An extensive investigation by the Fayette Police Department and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation led to capital murder charges against Lowery and four other defendants.

Co-defendants Lorazo Moran of New Jersey and Lindettia Lynette Lowery of Fairfield pleaded guilty in October 2022, following the July guilty plea of Michael Council of New Jersey. All are serving life sentences with no possibility of parole. Brittany Bell-Spates is the only defendant whose case remains pending.

