Fourth suspect pleads guilty in 2018 double murder, sentenced to life

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The fourth of five defendants in a 2018 double murder case pleaded guilty Monday to serve life in prison with no possibility of parole.

The 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin says 38-year-old Brandon Lowery plead guilty to two counts of capital murder (murder during the course of a robbery) that stemmed from the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.

Padilla, 55, and Sandlin, 56, were found shot to death at Padilla’s home on the 15500 block of County Road 63 in Carbon Hill May 1, 2018.

An extensive investigation by the Fayette Police Department and Alabama State Bureau of Investigation led to capital murder charges against Lowery and four other defendants.

“The State’s position has always been that Lowery was the ringleader who hatched the plan that resulted in the murders of Mr. Padilla and Mr. Sandlin,” Hamlin said. “I’m pleased we were able to resolve the case and that Brandon Lowery will never pose a threat to the public again.”

Co-defendants Lorazo Moran of New Jersey and Lindettia Lynette Lowery of Fairfield pleaded guilty in October 2022, following the July guilty plea of Michael Council of New Jersey. All are serving life sentences with no possibility of parole. Brittany Bell-Spates is the only defendant whose case remains pending.

“Investigator Jamey Bozeman and Ronald Stough worked tirelessly on this investigation. There was a tremendous amount of digital data and information that had to be obtained and processed before these individuals were developed as suspects. Without this technology and the hard work of theses investigators, I’m not sure that we would have been able to hold these murderers accountable,” Hamlin said.

“I look forward to working to resolve the final pending case so that some finality with the court cases can be reached for the families of Mr. Padilla and Mr. Sandlin. I hope this will provide some measure of help for them in their grieving.”

