First Alert Weather: Beautiful weather Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! I would highly recommend grabbing a jacket this morning. Temperatures are starting out in the 40s. Some areas north of Birmingham are in the upper 30s and lower 40s. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly clear and dry. Most of the Southeast remains quiet thanks to an area of high pressure off to the northeast. We are watching a disturbance trying to form in the Gulf of Mexico. We are already seeing showers and storms develop in that area. This system will likely develop and produce rainy conditions across Central Alabama by Thursday. The good news about today is that we are going to enjoy some beautiful weather! We are forecasting a mostly sunny sky today with highs in the low to mid 70s.

High Temperatures Tuesday (WBRC)

Winds will come from the east at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain low, so it is going to feel very nice. I just recommend grabbing the hat, sunglasses, and applying sunscreen if you plan on being outside for an extended period of time. If you have any evening plans, we will likely remain dry with temperatures cooling into the mid 60s by 7 PM.

Dry and Sunny Wednesday: With a mostly clear sky, temperatures will likely cool into the mid to upper 40s Wednesday morning. We should see another mostly sunny sky tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will continue from the east at 5-10 mph. We may see clouds increase south of I-20 tomorrow afternoon and evening, but I think we’ll stay dry. Rain chances will likely develop south of I-20 Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Next Big Thing: An area of low pressure is forecast to develop in the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours. This non-tropical low will likely move northwards and spread moisture into Central Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday. I recommend a rain jacket and umbrella Thursday morning as some of the outer rain bands move into Central Alabama.

Future Radar - Thursday 7 a.m. (WBRC)

Temperatures Thursday morning are forecast to start out in the mid 50s. We will likely remain cloudy Thursday afternoon with a 60-70% chance for scattered showers. We will have to watch for a few storms south of I-20 Thursday afternoon as additional rain bands move into the state. An isolated strong or severe storm can’t be completely ruled out. The main threat will be gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will likely end up cooler Thursday afternoon with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Widely Scattered Showers Friday: The area of low pressure is forecast to weaken and move off to the northeast Friday. The best chance for showers will likely occur east of I-65 during the morning hours. Our rain chances will likely decrease by Friday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Friday are forecast to climb into the mid 70s with a partly cloudy to partly sunny sky. If you have any Friday evening plans (such as attending the Barons Baseball game), we will likely remain dry with temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s by 7 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The upcoming weekend does not look like a washout by any means. We will likely start the weekend off with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s with a partly cloudy sky. Most of Saturday will end up dry, but cloud cover will likely increase late in the day as a cold front approaches the state. We can’t rule out a 30% chance for isolated showers in west Alabama Saturday evening. Our best chance for rain and a few storms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Spotty showers will linger Sunday morning and move out of our area by Sunday afternoon. Sunday afternoon will likely become dry with a partly cloudy sky with highs in the mid 70s. Rainfall totals over the next 5-7 days are forecast to add up around 0.5″-1″. Higher totals will be possible south of I-20.

Looking Ahead: Most of next week is shaping up to be dry and mostly quiet. I see no signs of any organized threats for rain or severe weather. We will likely see plenty of sunshine for the first half of next week with highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. We will likely trend warmer by the end of next week with highs in the 80s.

