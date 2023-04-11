Family of man shot and killed by JeffCo Sheriff’s deputy holds vigil, demands answers from investigators

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends gathered for a vigil in Collegeville for a man shot and killed by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy last week. The family is questioning what happened.

“We just want justice for my brother. I just want him to know that we love him. His name is forever going to live on. Me and everybody standing behind me. I love my brother,” Brittney Smith, Smith’s sister said.

Smith’s family and friends gathered in the spot in Collegeville where he was shot and killed a week ago by a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy. Investigators say a deputy tried pulling over Smith on some sort of traffic violation in Fairfield but then a chase began and ended in Collegeville.

State law enforcement says Smith got out of his vehicle and ran and pointed a gun at the deputy when he was shot. He died on scene. Smith’s family and the local Black Lives Matter chapter have plenty of questions.

“I want to know everything. I want to see footages of what the police had on. I need see the cameras out here. I need to see everything. I just need closure. I need justice and that’s exactly what I’m going to get for my husband,” Tineasha Smith, his wife, said.

Smith says her husband was a “go getter” who was a determined father and husband. She describes him as a selfless servant who looked out for himself and those around him.

“The demands of this mother and his wife is that they want justice for their loved one. They want the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office to hold the officer accountable for their actions and they want transparency,” Eric Hall, with Black Lives Matter Birmingham, said.

We’re told Smith left behind three kids of his own and a handful of others he and his family cared for.

“It’s going to be hard but I got to stay strong for my sisters and brothers who are still here, my mama. I just want him to know I got them. His kids, they are going to be straight. They don’t have nothing to worry about. He can rest in peace,” Smith said.

The State Bureau of Investigation is handling the case. ALEA says once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.

