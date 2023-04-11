EPA plans to shift control of St. Clair Co. landfill back to the state

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) -The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says its goal is to wrap up work at the landfill in St. Clair County by the end of the month.

The EPA met with state and local leaders on March 29 to discuss plans to transition control back over to the state. On-Scene Coordinator Subash Patel says the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) will have control with support from county leaders.

They don’t have an exact date for when ADEM will take over but it will happen this month. Until then The EPA says they will keep a small crew on site just in case there are any problems.

“We have kept a skeleton crew on site just to do some minor upgrades to the site,” says Patel.

Neighbors have requested an additional site for more air sampling to determine what’s burning at the site. The EPA says they plan to collect the new data from multiple locations next week. But the odor could be a problem for a while.

“You can still occasionally smell the odors and that will probably be persistent for several more weeks”, says Patel.

The EPA says the fire remains under control but there was an issue earlier today.

“This morning we had a hot spot and we’re addressing it now”, says Patel. “What we’ve done is just add a lot of water to that specific location to cool it down, which appears to be working.

