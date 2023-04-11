LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Double red flags flying at Gulf Shores beaches

Double red flags are a signal to beachgoers that the water is closed.
Double red flags are a signal to beachgoers that the water is closed.
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) - Double red flags flying at the Gulf Shores beaches today.

Double red flags mean that waters are closed to the public due to potentially life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf. Those who enter the water will be subject to a fine and possible arrest, the city states.

For current surf conditions, visit www.gulfshoresAL.gov.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayla Roxann Roland
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Gardendale girl located safely
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say
Louisville shooting suspect was graduate of University of Alabama
Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 5 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead

Latest News

Drowning is the leading cause of death for children ages 1-4 in the US.
New research aiming to help parents prevent children from drowning
ADEM to take over control of Moody landfill fire from EPA
EPA plans to shift control of St. Clair Co. landfill back to the state
Source: WBRC video
Preventing child drownings
Help is still available for people affected by January tornadoes
FEMA offering more than $7M in assistance for survivors from Jan. 12 tornado, more help available