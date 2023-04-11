Cleanup underway after building partially collapses on First Avenue North in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - One building now in ruins on First Avenue North in downtown Birmingham. It partially collapsed Saturday morning and we’re searching for answers on why.

We’re still working on finding out what exactly happened, but a large part of the roof and the front and back exterior walls have fallen.

The owner had crews out Monday placing fences around the debris and while city inspectors did visit the site, it is the property owner’s problem to tackle.

The owner declined to talk on or off-camera about the collapse.

The city communications team says a demolition permit or a repair permit would be the next required step, but councilman Darrell O’Quinn stresses the city wouldn’t be involved unless there was a public safety risk.

“The city of Birmingham just doesn’t go around and randomly inspect buildings. In a lot of ways we depend on the public to alert us to potentially hazardous situations,” said Councilor O’Quinn.

Important to note that we believe no one was hurt, and city staff will continue to monitor the situation and take necessary actions to ensure the general safety of the public.

