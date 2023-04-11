Chemicals continue to burn at St. Clair County landfill: What does this mean for your health?

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Neighbors in St. Clair County say the odor from the landfill fire is still a problem, and it’s one the EPA says they could deal with for a while.

Dr. Kre Johnson says if you live nearby, you should pay close attention to the impact it could be having on your health. She recommends speaking to your doctor regularly and taking notes on how you feel daily.

“This is a long conversation,” says Dr. Johnson. “This is not ‘oh we don’t see the smoke anymore so it’s over.’ No. We need to continue to talk. You should have your doctor look at things like anemia because some chemicals can cause anemia. We should be watching that. That may not be a level that is checked often depending on the patient.”

When you do speak to your healthcare provider, Dr. Johnson says to share your notes about how you feel each day and be sure it’s documented by your doctor.

“Some things you may get exposed to now you may not see any of the fallout or effects until many years later,” says Dr. Johnson. “This is not anything that we’re going to just say ‘it’s over we don’t see it’ because like I said it’s smoldering underground still. We don’t know what is in the air because we might not be able to see the chemicals or smell the chemicals - that does not mean any chemicals are not there.”

As we get closer to summer and with more of us headed outdoors, Dr. Johnson says you could be even more exposed to these chemicals which is why you should pay close attention to the way you or your children feel.

“It’s about to be warm,” says Dr. Johnson. “Kids are going to be outside playing a whole lot more. And when they come in, get them out of those clothes. Have them take a bath. Have them to blow their nose. Grab some saline spray that you just rinse their nasals.”

The EPA says they will take more air samples later this month to see what chemicals are still present. In the meantime, Dr. Johnson says you should be checking in with your doctor if you notice any changes in you or your family’s health.

