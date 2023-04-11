Birmingham Stallions receive championship rings

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Stallions got some bling Monday. They celebrated their inaugural 20-22 USFL Championship with championship rings.

Players and coaches received them during a special ceremony at Protective Stadium. After the celebration, WBRC caught up with running back Bo Scarbrough to talk about what the moment meant to him.

“It’s very full of excitement. Sometimes it brings tears to your eyes that you won a championship, because [we were] all together as one. We never played with each other before and for us to come together as a team and win...This ring it means a lot, it shows care to our team and the mentality that we care,” Scarbrough said.

The stallions begin their title defense Saturday at 6:30 pm against the New Jersey Generals as the USFL season kicks off.

This year the team is honoring residents of Birmingham and surrounding areas at each home game.

