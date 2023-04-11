LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Fire Department seeing success with hiring and recruitment incentive program

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 1:01 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly one year since Birmingham Fire began offering hiring incentives and sign-on bonuses for firefighters and EMT’s.

Officials said they’ve been able to fill dozens of positions, but there are still more to fill.

Birmingham Fire had more than 100 openings around this time last year, but now, they only have 46. They said it’s because they can now offer competitive starting pay and bonuses.

Around 50 newly trained firefighters and EMTs will start with the department at the end of this month. They are set to finish rookie school on April 22.

“The recruitment has really paid off for us,” Captain Orlando Reynolds said. “It’s a great job to have, it’s a great career.”

He said they were a part of the new incentive program. It includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus for EMT’s and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for firefighters. The program also offers raises and increases, depending on the station and position you sign on for.

Captain Reynolds said they are trying to stay competitive with other departments in the area.

“It’s going to make us safe, the firefighters safe, because now you’ve got appropriate personnel on the scene,” Reynolds said. “That’s going to translate over to helping the citizens, making sure they are getting appropriate care.”

Captain Reynolds said they only have 46 open positions left. If you’d like to apply, the deadline is May 6, but he says the incentive program is here to stay. Next time they have openings, these bonuses will still be included.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tayla Roxann Roland, 24.
Police: Woman arrested after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
UPDATE: Missing 16-year-old Gardendale girl located safely
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting
A woman was rescued from a submerged Jeep in Lake o' the Pines in Marion County, Texas on...
Missing woman found alive inside submerged Jeep, officials say

Latest News

Warning from Cullman PD after tire purchase scam reappears
Cullman Police warn of returning scam that has local businesses out thousands of dollars
Family and friends gathered for a vigil in Collegeville for a man shot and killed by a...
Family of man shot and killed by JeffCo Sheriff’s deputy holds vigil, demands answers from investigators
The NAACP and others are challenging Jefferson County over the way it draws county commission...
Lawsuit challenges current JeffCo Commission map
Birmingham Stallions players receive their championship rings
Birmingham Stallions players receive their championship rings