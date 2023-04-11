Birmingham Fire Department seeing success with hiring and recruitment incentive program

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s been nearly one year since Birmingham Fire began offering hiring incentives and sign-on bonuses for firefighters and EMT’s.

Officials said they’ve been able to fill dozens of positions, but there are still more to fill.

Birmingham Fire had more than 100 openings around this time last year, but now, they only have 46. They said it’s because they can now offer competitive starting pay and bonuses.

Around 50 newly trained firefighters and EMTs will start with the department at the end of this month. They are set to finish rookie school on April 22.

“The recruitment has really paid off for us,” Captain Orlando Reynolds said. “It’s a great job to have, it’s a great career.”

He said they were a part of the new incentive program. It includes a $10,000 sign-on bonus for EMT’s and a $5,000 sign-on bonus for firefighters. The program also offers raises and increases, depending on the station and position you sign on for.

Captain Reynolds said they are trying to stay competitive with other departments in the area.

“It’s going to make us safe, the firefighters safe, because now you’ve got appropriate personnel on the scene,” Reynolds said. “That’s going to translate over to helping the citizens, making sure they are getting appropriate care.”

Captain Reynolds said they only have 46 open positions left. If you’d like to apply, the deadline is May 6, but he says the incentive program is here to stay. Next time they have openings, these bonuses will still be included.

