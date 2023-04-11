LawCall
Bingo halls raided in Jefferson County Tuesday morning

Electronic bingo machines
Electronic bingo machines
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Some bingo halls have been raided in Jefferson County, according to the Alabama’s Attorney General’s Office.

WBRC learned about the raid Tuesday morning. One of the raids happened on Bessemer Super Highway.

We’re working to get more information and will update this story as details become available.

