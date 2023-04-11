ALDOT making more than 80 sidewalks ADA accessible in Blount & St. Clair counties

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is upgrading sidewalks in both Blount and St Clair counties.

They are working at 88 locations on U.S. 231 and Highway 78 to make these sidewalks ADA accessible.

ALDOT says they want these curbs and ramps to be accessible for motorists, pedestrians, and those with special needs. These locations have been resurfaced in the past, but ALDOT decided to combine all of these location improvements into one project.

“The project is above a million dollars for all the locations that I mentioned,” says DeJarvis Leonard, ALDOT East Central Region Engineer. “Each is 150 days to get all of the work done in all of the locations. In both Blount & St. Clair counties. The contractor is ahead of schedule and we’re expecting him to finish early.”

Leonard says traffic on these roadways should not be impacted, but it will depend on each location and the work going on that day.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.