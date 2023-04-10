LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘We owe it to Areyelle’s memory’: FBI joins case of woman shot, killed 2 years ago on Easter

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are coming together to help solve Areyelle Yarbrough’s homicide.

Yarbrough was shot and killed at Patton Park in Birmingham Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.


embed google maps on website

Five others were also injured. The victims ages ranged in age from 32 years old to 5 years old.

“It has been two years since Areyelle Yarbrough’s life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. Areyelle, along with many others, were enjoying a beautiful day in the park when two groups began shooting at one another, which ultimately resulted in her being struck by a stray bullet. We know there are several people who were in the park and witnessed this tragic event, said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Birmingham Police and the FBI will hold a news conference Monday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Patton Park located at 1200 Sipsey Street in Birmingham. A news release says a $30,000 reward from the FBI will be announced.

“The FBI has two things going for us in these types of cases…. a very long memory and a dogged commitment to run down every lead. We not only owe it to her family, but we also owe it to this community…and we owe it to Areyelle’s memory,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples.

The Birmingham Police Department along with the FBI are asking those who have information about this homicide to contact them directly at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Monday will bring us lots of sunshine with daytime highs in the 70s.
First Alert Weather: Chilly Monday morning; 70s by the afternoon
Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen April 8 around 10:00 a.m. wearing a grey hoodie and...
Gardendale Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
A train derailed in Jasper early Easter morning.
Jasper Train Derailment
A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and...
Search for missing man underway in Coosa River