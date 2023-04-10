‘We owe it to Areyelle’s memory’: FBI joins case of woman shot, killed 2 years ago on Easter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) are coming together to help solve Areyelle Yarbrough’s homicide.

Yarbrough was shot and killed at Patton Park in Birmingham Easter Sunday, April 4, 2021.

Five others were also injured. The victims ages ranged in age from 32 years old to 5 years old.

“It has been two years since Areyelle Yarbrough’s life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. Areyelle, along with many others, were enjoying a beautiful day in the park when two groups began shooting at one another, which ultimately resulted in her being struck by a stray bullet. We know there are several people who were in the park and witnessed this tragic event, said Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

Birmingham Police and the FBI will hold a news conference Monday, April 10 at 11 a.m. at Patton Park located at 1200 Sipsey Street in Birmingham. A news release says a $30,000 reward from the FBI will be announced.

“The FBI has two things going for us in these types of cases…. a very long memory and a dogged commitment to run down every lead. We not only owe it to her family, but we also owe it to this community…and we owe it to Areyelle’s memory,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Carlton Peeples.

The Birmingham Police Department along with the FBI are asking those who have information about this homicide to contact them directly at (205) 254-1764 or CrimeStoppers at (205) 254-7777.

