Tarrant Police: 3 women shot during family gathering

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Tarrant Police confirmed three females were shot at a family gathering on Enfield Street Sunday evening.

Police say a dispute arose among siblings and guns were brandished. During the argument, the homeowner, who is the grandmother, was injured, along with two other female family members.

All three women were taken to UAB Hospital. At this time, there is no information on their condition.

Investigators are in the process of gathering statements.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

