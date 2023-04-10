LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man arrested after allegedly killing his brother with baseball bat in Richland Co.

Man arrested after allegedly causing fatal injuries to his brother.
The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a...
The mugshot of Samuel Dantzler, who was arrested for allegedly killing his brother with a baseball bat.(Richland County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:09 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports a man has been arrested for allegedly killing his brother.

Deputies said 41-year-old Samuel Dantzler has been charged with murder.

Investigators said deputies were called to a home on the 200 block of Shoreditch Drive just before 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 9, for reports of an unresponsive male.

When deputies arrived, they found a 40-year-old male victim in the backyard. He was pronounced dead at the scene. According to investigators, they believe Dantzler attacked his brother with a baseball bat causing fatal injuries.

Investigators added Dantzler has been booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and...
Search for missing man underway in Coosa River
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees were surprised with scholarships to continue their...
Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees surprised with scholarships
Tarrant Police: 3 women shot during family gathering
Tarrant Police: 3 women shot during family gathering
Source: WBRC video
April is Donate Life month
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station