Jessica Ivey: Dill Egg Pasta Salad & Fresh Arugula and Couscous Salad
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dill Egg Pasta Salad
Ingredients
- 12 large eggs
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 2 tablespoons white win vinegar
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
- 1/2 cup chopped red onion
- 8 ounces whole wheat rotini or farfalle pasta
- 1 (14-oz) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill
- 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley
Directions
- Place eggs in the bottom of a large pot and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; remove from heat, cover with a lid and let sit, undisturbed for 12 minutes. Drain water and place eggs in a bowl of ice water to cool. Once cool, peel and slice in half.
- Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mustard, vinegar, sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper together. Add the onions, artichoke hearts, dill and parsley and toss to coat. Set aside.
- Cook pasta following package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool.
- Add pasta to the bowl with the dressing along with half of the eggs and gently stir to combine.
- Portion among bowls and garnish with the remaining eggs
Fresh Arugula and Couscous Salad
Ingredient
- 1 1/2 cups water
- 1 cup pearl couscous
- 4 cups baby arugula
- 1 cup chopped English cucumber
- 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
- 4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Directions
- Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add couscous and reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain off any remaining water.
- In a serving bowl, toss together couscous, arugula, cucumber, feta and eggs.
- In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, honey, basil, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and toss to combine.
- Serve. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days.
