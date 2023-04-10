LawCall
Jessica Ivey: Dill Egg Pasta Salad & Fresh Arugula and Couscous Salad

Jessica Ivey - Dill Egg Pasta Salad
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dill Egg Pasta Salad

Ingredients

  • 12 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons white win vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt and black pepper to taste
  • 1/2 cup chopped red onion
  • 8 ounces whole wheat rotini or farfalle pasta
  • 1 (14-oz) can quartered artichoke hearts, drained
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh dill
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh parsley

Directions

  1. Place eggs in the bottom of a large pot and cover with water by 1 inch. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat; remove from heat, cover with a lid and let sit, undisturbed for 12 minutes. Drain water and place eggs in a bowl of ice water to cool. Once cool, peel and slice in half.
  2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the mustard, vinegar, sugar, olive oil, salt and pepper together. Add the onions, artichoke hearts, dill and parsley and toss to coat. Set aside.
  3. Cook pasta following package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool.
  4. Add pasta to the bowl with the dressing along with half of the eggs and gently stir to combine.
  5. Portion among bowls and garnish with the remaining eggs

Fresh Arugula and Couscous Salad

Ingredient

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1 cup pearl couscous
  • 4 cups baby arugula
  • 1 cup chopped English cucumber
  • 1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese
  • 4 hard boiled eggs, peeled and chopped
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/4 cup thinly sliced fresh basil
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper

Directions

  1. Bring water to a boil in a saucepan. Add couscous and reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook until tender, about 15 minutes. Drain off any remaining water.
  2. In a serving bowl, toss together couscous, arugula, cucumber, feta and eggs.
  3. In a small bowl, whisk together lemon juice, olive oil, honey, basil, salt and pepper. Drizzle over salad and toss to combine.
  4. Serve. Refrigerate leftovers up to 3 days.

