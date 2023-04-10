Gardendale Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.

Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen April 8 around 10:00 a.m. wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants in the area of Main Street in Gardendale.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayden Rachelle Richards, please contact the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-5722 ext. 524 or call 911.

