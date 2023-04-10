LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Gardendale Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen April 8 around 10:00 a.m. wearing a grey hoodie and...
Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen April 8 around 10:00 a.m. wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants in the area of Main Street in Gardendale.(Gardendale PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl.

Jayden Rachelle Richards was last seen April 8 around 10:00 a.m. wearing a grey hoodie and khaki pants in the area of Main Street in Gardendale.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jayden Rachelle Richards, please contact the Gardendale Police Department at (205) 631-5722 ext. 524 or call 911.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

A train derailed in Jasper early Easter morning.
Jasper Train Derailment
The lack of clouds this evening will allow temperatures to cool fairly quickly into the 50s by...
First Alert Weather: Dry, chilly Sunday night with temperatures in the 50s by 9 p.m.
A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and...
Search for missing man underway in Coosa River
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting