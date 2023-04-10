First Alert Weather: Breezy and dry conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Monday! You’ll likely need to grab the jacket before you step outside this morning. Temperatures are mostly in the 40s and 50s. When you factor in light winds, it could feel a few degrees cooler. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry with a partly cloudy sky. We are going to start out this week dry with near-average temperatures. Today will end up partly cloudy and breezy. Winds will continue from the east at 10-15 mph. We could see gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.

High Temperatures Today (WBRC)

Temperatures this afternoon are forecast to warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s. It should be a beautiful day with low humidity. If you have any evening plans, temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 60s by 7 PM with a mostly clear sky.

Plenty of Sunshine Tuesday and Wednesday: You’ll need the jacket tomorrow morning with temperatures cooling into the low to mid 40s. Tomorrow will end up mostly sunny and slightly warmer than today. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 70s. Winds will continue from the east at 5-10 mph. Wednesday will also end up mostly sunny and nice. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 40s Wednesday morning. Wednesday will likely end up a few degrees warmer than Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Next Big Thing: The cold front that produced the rainy conditions Saturday has stalled in the Gulf of Mexico. Our weather models continue to show an area of low pressure developing along the Gulf Coast Wednesday into Thursday. Moisture is forecast to surge northwards into Alabama Wednesday night into Thursday. We will likely end up mostly cloudy Thursday afternoon with scattered showers becoming likely. I’ve increased Thursday’s rain chance to 50%. Rain will be off and on Thursday afternoon and evening with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chances will likely linger Thursday night into Friday. We will hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers Friday morning with drier conditions possible by Friday afternoon and evening. Friday will likely end up mostly cloudy to partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s.

Weekend Forecast: I think we’ll start the upcoming weekend mostly dry. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid to upper 50s Saturday morning. Saturday could be the warmest day of the week with high temperatures climbing into the lower 80s. I’m holding on to a 20% chance for an isolated shower Saturday, but I think most of us will end up dry. A cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Sunday afternoon increasing our chances to see showers and a few thunderstorms. The good news is that I don’t see any organized threats for strong and severe storms with this cold front. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs Sunday are forecast to warm into the mid 70s. Behind the cold front, temperatures are forecast to cool closer to average for the first half of next week. Highs next week are forecast to stay in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Rainfall Potential this Week: The Weather Prediction Center is forecasting rainfall totals around 0.25″ for areas along and north of I-20 for the next 7 days. Areas south of I-20 could end up with rainfall totals around 0.5″-0.75″. The best days to see rain this week will be Thursday and next Sunday.

Have a safe Monday!

