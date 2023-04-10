LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

FBI offering $30k reward in Areyelle Yarbrough investigation

Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter 2021.
Areyelle Yarbrough died at just 32. She was shot and killed at Patton Park on Easter 2021.(Birmingham PD)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is now offering more incentive for people to come forward with information about the 2021 Easter killing of 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough.

The Bureau is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting that killed Yarbrough and injured five others.

The Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Field Office in Birmingham Carlton Peeples said he hopes the reward will renew public interest in the case.

“There were a lot of people in that park two years ago on that Easter Sunday,” Peeples said at a joint press conference with the FBI and the Birmingham Police Department on Monday. “Someone saw something but thought it wasn’t worth passing along. Someone may know something, but maybe is too scared to come forward.”

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond spoke also of possible witnesses.

“We know there are many others who know what happened and they know who is responsible,” Thurmond said. “We want to get those killers off the streets of Birmingham.”

In addition to the reward, the FBI will also be using advertising to try and get someone to come forward with information.

Digital billboard ads will be placed around the city encouraging anyone to come forward as well as geotargeted ads across Facebook and Instagram.

Peeples said it is important that people share the ad if they see it, noting that you “never know who may see the post.”

“We not only owe it to her family, but we also owe it to this community,” Peeples said. “I hope today’s announcement of the FBI offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder continue to highlight the partnership and our commitment to this community, to hold her killers responsible and to bring justice to her family.”

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and...
Search for missing man underway in Coosa River
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Lawsuit challenges districts in Alabama’s largest county
A donate life flag is raised at ECU Health.
National Donate Life Month celebrates historic amount of organ transplants while looking towards future
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves one woman seriously injured
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves one woman seriously injured
Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees were surprised with scholarships to continue their...
Alexander City Chick-fil-A employees surprised with scholarships