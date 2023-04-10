FBI offering $30k reward in Areyelle Yarbrough investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The FBI is now offering more incentive for people to come forward with information about the 2021 Easter killing of 32-year-old Areyelle Yarbrough.

The Bureau is offering a $30,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the shooting that killed Yarbrough and injured five others.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to the arrest of the individual(s) responsible for the murder of Areyelle Yarbrough on April 4, 2021. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip at https://t.co/8y0X7Od6lx. pic.twitter.com/ddLclX8Uda — FBI Birmingham (@FBIBirmingham) April 10, 2023

The Special Agent in Charge at the FBI Field Office in Birmingham Carlton Peeples said he hopes the reward will renew public interest in the case.

“There were a lot of people in that park two years ago on that Easter Sunday,” Peeples said at a joint press conference with the FBI and the Birmingham Police Department on Monday. “Someone saw something but thought it wasn’t worth passing along. Someone may know something, but maybe is too scared to come forward.”

Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond spoke also of possible witnesses.

“We know there are many others who know what happened and they know who is responsible,” Thurmond said. “We want to get those killers off the streets of Birmingham.”

In addition to the reward, the FBI will also be using advertising to try and get someone to come forward with information.

Digital billboard ads will be placed around the city encouraging anyone to come forward as well as geotargeted ads across Facebook and Instagram.

Peeples said it is important that people share the ad if they see it, noting that you “never know who may see the post.”

“We not only owe it to her family, but we also owe it to this community,” Peeples said. “I hope today’s announcement of the FBI offering a $30,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for her murder continue to highlight the partnership and our commitment to this community, to hold her killers responsible and to bring justice to her family.”

