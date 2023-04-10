LawCall
Domestic shooting in Bessemer leaves one woman seriously injured

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police responded to a shooting in the area of Brewer Drive and Charleston Drive Monday morning.

Lt. Christian Clemons with Bessemer PD confirmed that the shooting happened at approximately 10:35 a.m. and involved an adult male and adult female.

The female was struck in the torso and was taken to the hospital.

The male was still on the scene and is in police custody.

Police say they recovered two firearms that were reportedly used by both parties in the shooting.

The woman’s injuries are considered to be serious.

Bessemer PD consider this a domestic shooting. There are no threats to the area.

More details will be added to this story as information becomes available.

