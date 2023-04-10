B’ham PD: 2 men shot during argument at residence on 15th Way SW

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after two people were shot at a residence in the 1900 Block of 15th Way Southwest on Monday, April 10.

Birmingham Police say two adult males got into an argument inside the residence and exchanged gunfire.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported a man from the residence to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries. A second man showed up at UAB Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot injury.

Shooting in Birmingham. (Source: Mike Tucker/WBRC)

BPD Felony Assault detectives will investigate this case.

