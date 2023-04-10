LawCall
Abducted children found, multiple arrests in Alabama fugitive operation

(Source: Gray News)
(Source: Gray News)
By Jonathan Grass
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - The U.S. Marshals Service reports that a three-day fugitive operation in Selma last week resulted in multiple felony arrests and the recovery of two kidnapped children.

The missing children were found after the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force says they were notified that a man named Darren Grant was accused of kidnapping the two juveniles after he assaulted and shot someone. Marshals say Grant fled Alabama but was found in the Meridian, Mississippi area. The children were found safe.

Grant was charged with kidnapping, first-degree assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

The marshals task force worked with numerous other agencies, including in Dallas, Marengo, Wilcox, Clarke and Choctaw counties, to make these other arrests in last week’s operation:

  • Ladarius Parker – capital murder
  • Clarence Brown – murder
  • Willis Norris – attempted murder
  • Walter Young – attempted murder
  • Christopher Gates – possession of child porn (80-plus counts)
  • Roderick Rodgers – possession of controlled substance

“This operation shows how successful law enforcement can be when multiple departments put their assets together in an effort to take individuals into custody who are wanted for violent crimes,” said Mark F. Sloke, the U.S. marshal for the Southern District of Alabama. “This joint operation highlights the commitment we all have to keep the historic streets of Selma safe for its citizens.”

The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is still actively pursuing other individuals with warrants wanted out of the Selma.

