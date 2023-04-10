LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (Gray News) – An 18-month-old child died last week after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

A family member was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skidloader to push the wagon backward around 4:30 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department.

The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.

Emergency service personnel did all they could, but the 18-month-old died from their injuries.

Police determined the incident was accidental.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
The shooting happened in the 200 block of 8th Avenue West Easter morning.
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting
Generic police lights
Three arrested after home-invasion robbery in PCB
A 2002 Honda Accord belonging to 20-year-old Bryan Jeremiah Stamps, 20, was found running and...
Search for missing man underway in Coosa River
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called downtown to East Main Street...
Police: 4 killed in Louisville shooting; suspect dead
The Department of Defense seal is seen on a lectern before Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force...
Pentagon: Leaked documents a ‘very serious’ risk to security
Jayden Richards
Gardendale Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, Rep. Gloria Johnson, D-Knoxville, and former Rep. Justin...
Ousted Black lawmaker could soon return to Tennessee House
FILE - The Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone in 2000.
Justice Department appeals Texas abortion pill order