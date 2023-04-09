LawCall
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The occupant of a car driving down Interstate 65 southbound Saturday evening suffered life-threatening injuries after the Homewood Police Department says someone shot into that vehicle multiple times causing a crash.

Police were called to I-65 S near Oxmoor Road around 7:45 p.m. Saturday to investigate reports of shots fired.

We’re told it appears a suspect fired multiple rounds into the vehicle, hitting one of its occupants multiple times. This caused the victim’s vehicle to crash into another vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment of what police are calling life-threatening injuries.

Police say it appears this was a targeted attack.

No suspect is in custody.

