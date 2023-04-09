LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Flomaton PD asking public’s help in locating missing woman

Kimberly Tate Earwood
Kimberly Tate Earwood(Flomaton Police Department)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLOMATON, Ala. (WALA) - The Flomaton Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a woman missing since Monday.

Police said Kimberly Tate Earwood, 47, was last seen on April 3, 2023 in the area of U.S. 31 in Flomaton.

She may be living with a condition that may impair her judgment, according to authorities.

She may be traveling in a silver 2012 Kia Soul with Alabama tag 30CZ898.

Earwood is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes. Her hair color is listed as unknown or she may be bald, according to police.

Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of Kimberly Tate Earwood is asked to contact the Flomaton Police Department at 251-296-5811 or call 911.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Storm cleanup in Etowah County continues
600 trees down after EF-0 tornado moves through Etowah County
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Birmingham Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting
Birmingham Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in overnight shooting
Easter Sunday forecast
First Alert Weather: Cloudy, cool Easter morning with sunshine to return
First Alert Weather Morning Forecast 4.9
First Alert Weather Morning Forecast 4.9
Person shot on I-65 near Oxmoor Road
Person shot on I-65 near Oxmoor Road