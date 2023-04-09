LawCall
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A building partially collapsed in downtown Birmingham Saturday morning.

The building is on First Avenue North. It doesn’t appear the building was still in use.

We’re still working to determine what caused the building to collapse. We’ll update this story if we learn more.

