LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Birmingham Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting

Birmingham Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting
Birmingham Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting(wabi)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the 200 Block of 8th Avenue West Sunday morning.

At around 2:40 a.m., North Precinct officers were patrolling the Legion Field area when they heard shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they observed two males lying on the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A North Precinct officer applied a tourniquet on one of the victims.

BFRS arrived on scene and transported both victims to a nearby hospital. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on scene investigating, they learned that a private vehicle transported an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Birmingham PD say the preliminary investigation has revealed that a party was being held at a private event center when a fright broke out and the fight was taken outside. A physical altercation then took place in the street, which led to gunshots and all three victims being struck by gunfire.

Police believe that all three victims were involved in the physical altercation.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You could receive a cash reward for your tip.

This story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station
Police: Suspect in custody after woman shot dead Saturday morning in Homewood
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Storm cleanup in Etowah County continues
600 trees down after EF-0 tornado moves through Etowah County
Fifth grader surprised with new suit for Easter weekend.
Fifth grader asks for new suit so he can go to church for Easter Sunday

Latest News

Person shot on I-65 near Oxmoor Road
Person shot on I-65 near Oxmoor Road
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Building partially collapses on First Ave. N. in B’ham
Police: Victim targeted in shooting on I-65S near Oxmoor Road causing life-threatening injuries, crash
Fultondale PD: 30-year-old Aryan Shabrei Smith is facing capital murder charges in the death of...
Fultondale PD: Woman charged with capital murder after shooting her boyfriend at service station