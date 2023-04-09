Birmingham Police: 2 injured, 1 dead in overnight shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation in the 200 Block of 8th Avenue West Sunday morning.

At around 2:40 a.m., North Precinct officers were patrolling the Legion Field area when they heard shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they observed two males lying on the roadway suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. A North Precinct officer applied a tourniquet on one of the victims.

BFRS arrived on scene and transported both victims to a nearby hospital. Both victims had non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were on scene investigating, they learned that a private vehicle transported an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to Princeton Baptist Medical Center. Upon arrival, the victim was pronounced deceased.

Birmingham PD say the preliminary investigation has revealed that a party was being held at a private event center when a fright broke out and the fight was taken outside. A physical altercation then took place in the street, which led to gunshots and all three victims being struck by gunfire.

Police believe that all three victims were involved in the physical altercation.

If anyone has information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. You could receive a cash reward for your tip.

This story is developing. More details will be added as they become available.

